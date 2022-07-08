The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down federal protections for abortion have caused outrage, uncertainty and new challenges for women and families across the country, and the potential legal impacts in Williamson are currently unknown.
The national fallout of the rights reversal came quickly and continues to uncover new challenges, as legal abortion in Tennessee has now effectively ended.
In Ohio, a 10-year-old girl had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion, and those who are able to travel to states with less restrictive abortion laws are expected to cause an influx of demand in those states and even an influx in people traveling to Canada. Some companies are offering financial support for their employees who need to travel for procedures.
There’s also a seemingly endless number of unknowns that will come into focus in the coming months and years, from the availability of abortion pills and contraception to concerns over the weaponization of period-tracking apps by law enforcement and fears of private enforcement of laws, as seen in Texas.
National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Executive Director Lisa Wayne told NPR that they are “sounding the alarm bell” about the potential incoming influx of prosecutions across the nation against more than just doctors who perform abortion services.
“We know that existing state conspiracy laws, attempt aiding and abetting, accomplice liability, subjects a wide range of individuals beyond just women who are seeking abortions," Wayne said. "We're talking about the doctors performing them, the friends, the parents, the boyfriends. All of those people will be exposed to criminal penalties, which opens up the floodgates to overcriminalization and mass incarceration.”
In Williamson County, 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper told the Home Page that her office will follow their standard procedure of looking at every individual case and determine whether they will pursue charges, and therefore couldn’t comment on the totality of unknowns as result of the Supreme Court decision.
Public Defender for the 21st Judicial District Greg Burlison also couldn’t offer much insight about how potential abortion investigations and prosecutions could play out locally.
“At this time, it is unclear whether we will see any prosecutions arising from the Dobbs decision,” Burlison said in an email. “Just like many issues in the criminal justice system, such laws do have the potential of disproportionately impacting lower income women and families.
“Tennessee’s current trigger law does not seek to prosecute the mother, nor does it appear to prohibit crossing state lines to procure an abortion. We will continue to monitor any further changes in the law and be prepared to defend our clients accordingly.”
In Nashville, 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk has reiterated his stance against prosecuting abortion cases, saying, “As long as I am the elected District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, I will never prosecute any woman who decides to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request a their patient."
But according to reporting by NewsChannel5, Funk’s power to prevent prosecutions may be limited by the power structure of the state.
The Tennessee Lookout reports that pro-life activists and organizations are looking to new issues related to abortion and women’s health in this new political, social and legal landscape.
“We knew that, once abortions were done away, the abortion pill would be the front line of this war,” Tennessee Right to Life legal counsel and lobbyist Will Brewer told the Tennessee Lookout.
“We don’t want Roe tele-med abortion pills being shipped in from other states and other countries, because we now live in this Zoom, Amazon Prime world of tele-health and next-day delivery. That was in anticipation of what a post-Dobbs Tennessee looks like.”
The issue has also renewed fears of political violence, with a Knoxville Planned Parenthood fire on New Years Eve 2021 ruled arson and an ongoing arson investigation of Nashville’s Hope Clinic for Women.
Political violence has been a reality on both sides of the abortion debate for decades, but has most commonly been a tool of a minority of anti-abortion activists, with dozens of examples of arsons, bombings, assaults and murders targeting abortion providers across the nation from the 1970s through the 1980s, 1990s and into the 2000s.
And while the future of abortion and women’s health in Tennessee will take some time to become clear, pro-choice advocates in Middle Tennessee continue to speak out and protest the reversal, even as many Tennessee representatives including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Brentwood resident, celebrated the decision.
In May, Blackburn and fellow Sen. Bill Hagerty also pushed for a bill to ensure the privacy of government officials in wake of abortion protests following the leaked draft opinion of the abortion ruling.
