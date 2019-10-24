Our Game of the Week story is brought to you by Vanderbilt Orthopaedics.
The Williamson County football season only has two Fridays left before the playoffs, and Nolensville is two games away from a perfect season.
The Knights, in only their fourth season of playing football, already have two post-season appearances under their belt.
A third is all-but-assured at this point, with the team at 8-0 heading into its tilt with the Franklin Rebels this week.
Nolensville's success seems to be a total team effort.
Quarterback Ryder Galardi seems to be getting a lot out of his on-the-spot training last season he got when Brandon Wharton II was unable to play, and the running back position seems to be springing in Colton Dooley's absence with Ryan Pistulka and Sampson Johnson leading the charge.
Two-way star Tim Coutras, already designated to play for Liberty next fall, is an interception machine and a factor in the passing game (as is Colton Dobson). C.J. Ware, off to play at the University of Miami (Ohio) leads a dangerous front seven.
Dan Rickert, Jeffrey and Zachary Weisel and reliable kicker Luke Jenkins are other Knights you're sure to hear over the P.A. system on Friday nights.
The Knights have a definitive shot at the state game this year, which would be the first in the state's history.
The road to Cookeville is tough, of course, but Nolensville has what it takes to get there. Some previous playoff experience only helps their cause.
They head to Franklin this week, a team whose late-season resurgence after a tough start stunted a bit last week in a tough loss to Brentwood.
The Rebels are pushing for the fourth-and-final playoffs spot out of Region 6-6A, which they claimed last season.
Centennial is also jockeying for positioning there, but Franklin wins the head-to-head since they got this year's Battle of Franklin in a double-overtime thriller.
The Rebels putting Josh Nichols back at quarterback and moving Guy Lipscomb to his more natural fit as an offensive play maker has worked wonders, but they ran into a Brentwood buzzsaw last week and couldn't get much going.
Both of these teams have a lot to play for this week. Nolensville could get a win against a team two classes ahead of them and make it to 9-0. Franklin could get to 4-5 and end the year with an even 5-5 record with a win at Dickson Co. next week.
The stakes are higher for this out-of-conference game than they normally are, but that's what happens when the season gets close to winding down and November football looms.
Can Nolensville stay perfect? Can Franklin get closer to grabbing that last playoff spot?
We'll know soon enough when these two teams meet out to Franklin's place Friday night.
PREDICTION: Nolensville 21, Franklin 17
Expect Nolensville to get a good fight from Franklin, who is playing for its season right now. But the Knights are a hard group to stop right now, and have that "team of destiny" aura around them.
It'll be closer than any contest Nolensville has been in this year, but watch for them to make a late play to get the road win and move on to 9-0.
