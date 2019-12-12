Franklin Police Detective Darren Barnes, a Williamson County native, is retiring after 27 years of service to the City of Franklin.
"Detective Darren Barnes has served the Franklin Police Department for over 27 years with professionalism, pride, dedication, and courage," FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a release. "He has worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. He has many friends at the FPD and will be greatly missed by all of us."
According to a release from FPD, Barnes began his career with the City of Franklin in 1992 as a police dispatcher, reserve police officer and volunteer firefighter.
In 1993, Barnes transferred to the Patrol Division as a full-time Franklin Police Officer. During his 15 years on patrol, he served as Field Training Officer, a member of the Department’s Community Oriented Policing Unit and Community Action Team. Barnes also served as a Crisis Negotiator.
Soon after his promotion to Detective in 2007, Barnes was assigned to the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, where he investigated serious violent crimes, tracking down dangerous gang members and fugitives. After returning to the Franklin Police Department in 2019, Detective Barnes was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, Major Crime Unit.
His distinguished career includes recognition for excellence in both crime-fighting and community service. Detective Barnes is a three-time recipient of the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. In 2007, he received the Hope Award for his role in providing and installing an air conditioner for a Franklin resident in need. Detective Barnes is the Franklin Police Department’s 2014 Detective of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.