IMG_7246.jpg

School of Rock performs at Pilgrimage on Saturday, Sept. 25.

 By Alexander Willis

Likely the youngest performers at this year's Pilgrimage Music Festival, School of Rock, a Nashville-based band that is composed entirely of musicians under 18, performed in front of a full house on Saturday at the Lil' Pilgrims stage.

Performing such classics as Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," the band's drummer and pianist, 17-year-old Evan Boucher, said being able to perform at Pilgrimage helped him realize what he wants to do with his career.

IMG_7245.jpg

Evan Boucher plays for School of Rock on Saturday, Sept. 25.

"It's great, it's great to get exposed to the music scene, it's really helped me find what I want to do," Boucher said. "It's just awesome getting to meet all the artists, to see all these performances while being a part of it."

A senior at Renaissance High School, Boucher has been performing with School of Rock since he was 9 years old, and performed with the band at the last Pilgrimage Music Festival in 2019.