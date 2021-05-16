The Franklin Special School District announced the addition of an educator from Charlottesville, Virginia, to take over as an instructional technology specialist in the Teaching and Learning division on the district leadership team.
Shelly Robinson will take the position vacated by the upcoming retirement of Cindy Cook in June.
“Ms. Robinson has the extensive instructional technology knowledge and experience that will make her a vital part of the Teaching and Learning team,” Mary Decker, associate director of schools for Teaching and Learning, said in a press release. “Moreover, her dedication to supporting educators in providing high-quality instruction for every student aligns closely with the FSSD’s vision of ‘Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All.”
Relocating to Franklin from Charlottesville, Robinson is currently a learning technology integrator in Albemarle County Public Schools. In that role, she coaches teachers, students and administrators on effective use of technology in the teaching and learning process.
She also develops educational technology resources for students, staff and families, and conducts professional development for educators. She spearheaded the deployment of a digital citizenship curriculum for schools, co-created a technology and digital citizenship guide for families, and set digital citizenship goals for the school district.
In addition to her role as a learning technology integrator, she also has experience as a middle school math teacher, school data analyst, and middle school gifted and talented program coordinator in Elmwood Park Public Schools in New Jersey.
Robinson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary and Middle School Education and Communication from Rider University and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Montclair State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.