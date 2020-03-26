The City of Franklin is making adjustments at its parks as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community, according to a news release sent Thursday afternoon.
While parks will remain open in areas where people can abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines of physical distancing of at least 6 feet and fewer than 10 people in a location, the city plans to close certain sections of parks with more confined spaces.
As an example, the city closed the basketball courts and batting cages at Jim Warren Park and the batting cages at Liberty Park Thursday.
“Many families enjoy our city parks and they can still do that in wide open spaces and keeping a physical distance of 6 feet from non-family members,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “Some folks are continuing to gather in close-contact spaces like playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, skate parks and batting cages. In order to protect everyone, we are closing those spaces until further notice.”
Effective Friday, playgrounds in all parks will be closed. The skate park at Jim Warren Park will be closed until further notice. The dog parks at Harlinsdale Farm and Liberty Park will also be closed. Dogs will be allowed on a leash in all parks and parks staff asks visitors to clean up after them.
Pavilions in all parks will remain open, but the city urges families to only congregate in groups of 10 or fewer, and abide by CDC guidelines.
It is important to note city parks have many walking trails and wide-open green spaces across the city and those spaces will remain open. Restrooms will remain open as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.