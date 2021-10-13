Looking at six days' worth of voting data for the 2021 Franklin city election, the total vote tally is on pace to exceed that of the past two elections in 2019 and 2017, with 1,774 votes having been cast so far.
Having kicked off last week on Oct. 6, the early voting period will go on now through Thursday, Oct. 21, for a total of 14 days of early voting. Oct. 6 saw the highest single-day turnout so far with 210 votes cast, whereas Sunday saw the least with just 67 cast.
With an average daily vote count of 170, were the current pace of voter participation to continue through Oct. 21, the total vote count would be 2,380 - higher than both 2019's 1,774 and 2017's 2,328 total votes.
The early voting turnout rate, however, would be lower than 2017's were this current pace to continue given the ever-growing number of registered voters in the city.
Franklin's Ward 4, which sees Elizabeth Wanczak and Patrick Baggett vying for the same seat, saw the largest amount of voter participation so far with a total vote count of 422. Ward 1, which sees Beverly Burger running unopposed, saw the least amount of voter participation, with just 90 votes so far.
When and where to vote
The early voting period will last now through Thursday, Oct. 21. Early voting takes place at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturdays.
The upcoming Franklin election will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here for more information on the Franklin 2021 election.
Voters will cast ballots for their alderman candidate of choice in their respective ward, as well as for the alderman at large position. View below for the list of candidates.
WARD 1
Beverly Burger
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard
Mike Vaughn
Tina Pierret
WARD 3
Jason Potts
Michelle Sutton
Samantha Degrasse
WARD 4
Patrick Baggett
AT LARGE
