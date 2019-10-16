The largest turnout of voters during the early voting period for the Franklin municipal election occurred Wednesday, just one day before the deadline for citizens to cast their votes early in the city’s election for at-large aldermen and mayor.
Early voting runs through Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex. A total of 182 voters turned out Wednesday, the highest number in one day since early voting began Oct. 2. There were 449 votes cast over the most recent three-day stretch, also a high mark.
Nevertheless, voter turnout has remained low in the election in which three of the four at-large aldermen are being challenged. Only 2.8% of registered voters have voted, and with just one day remaining, that percentage will likely stay significantly lower than the 4.9% of registered voters who voted early during the 2017 ward alderman election.
“There doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of voter engagement in this particular election,” Chad Gray, Williamson County administrator of elections, recently said. “But this is not unusual. These stand-alone city elections just don’t generate as much as interest as they used to, and that’s anywhere really.”
The three at-large aldermen with opponents are Brandy Blanton, Clyde Barnhill and Pearl Bransford, facing Michelle Sutton, Howard Garrett and Bhavani Muvvala, respectively. Alderman Ann Petersen is unopposed, as is Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.
Election day is Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at precincts throughout the city of Franklin.
