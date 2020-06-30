Vui's Kitchen will open its fourth location in Franklin on Wednesday where the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, delivery and curbside pickup service.
The new Cool Springs: Liberty Station location will serve Vietnamese favorites from pho noodle soup to signature banh mi sandwich in a casual dining setting.
The new restaurant is located at 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
Vui's has other locations in Berry Hill, Hunter's Station and Germantown.
More information about Vui's Kitchen including the menu, catering and online ordering can be found here.
