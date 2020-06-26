Get Fit Franklin, a health and wellbeing initiative of Franklin Tomorrow and Healthier Tennessee, will join with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore to host a virtual Walk MOORE with the Mayor event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are encouraging participants to get out in their neighborhood or around Franklin to get some exercise, while still practicing social distancing,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in a press release. “If you are not able to walk in your neighborhood, we suggest going to one of the many Franklin parks that are now open, but please practice physical distancing."
“If you are able, go out in your neighborhood and decorate the sidewalks or parks with sidewalk chalk to promote our virtual walk, or create a space for those in your neighborhood to "walk silly," complete an exercise challenge or a series of jumping jacks.”
Franklin Tomorrow will be giving away prizes to three winners. Prizes include a Franklin hat and a Franklin T-shirt to whoever walks the longest distance and whoever walks the most steps during the event. There will also be a prize of a $25 Twine Graphics gift card to whoever has the most creative sidewalk chalk art.
Participants are asked to share images of you themselves around Franklin or in their neighborhood to the Virtual Walk MOORE With The Mayor event page or to their own social media pages, tagging Get Fit Franklin in posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.