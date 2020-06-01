The Franklin High School baseball team may not have had a spring season, but it now has a new head coach.
Assistant Wally Whidby has taken over as the new coach, per the county.
Former head coach Jon Whipple resigned last week after eight years at the helm of the program.
"After 16 years as a high school baseball coach I will miss the game, players, and the friendships that I have made through baseball," Whipple shared in a statement. "I look forward to catching some games on the other side of the fence."
The Rebels went 20-11 (10-6) last season under Whipple and exited in the D11-AAA tournament.
