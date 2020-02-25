The Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are searching for Jatorree Ferguson of Murfreesboro, who is wanted for a probation violation and prostitution after he allegedly ran from WCSO deputies today.
According to a WCSO Twitter post, the search started in downtown Franklin and eventually centered on the area of Jim Warren Park.
Ferguson was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans and has since believed to have fled the area in a a blue vehicle.
FPD and WSCO are asking anyone with information about Ferguson's location to call 615-790-5550.
