Kiontez Jeno Waters, the man charged in the 2020 shooting death of Franklin resident Jamarcus Esmon, was arraigned in a Williamson County Court on Friday.
Waters appeared in court via webcam while he is held in the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
23-year-old Waters was arrested last week after he was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on the charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Waters testified that he is financially indigent, meaning that he can’t afford an attorney, but due to a conflict, the public defender's office is not representing Waters. Instead, he is being represented by attorney Jacob Vanzin who entered a plea of not guilty.
Waters’ co-defendant, 32-year-old Stephanie Rena Holt, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, for allegedly aiding Waters in an as of yet undisclosed manner, and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.
While Waters does have the listed $100,00 bond, Judge Joseph Woodruff ruled that bond will not be able to be posted until after a hearing that is scheduled on April 11 to discuss bond conditions.
