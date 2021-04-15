The ribbon cutting that was held for Waves Inc. Thursday was not only a celebration for the nonprofit’s new location on West Main Street in Franklin.
It was also a way to help bring the spotlight back on the agency that has been helping families and individuals for the past 48 years.
“We moved offices in January, and we thought this ribbon cutting would be a perfect time to bring the focus back on the agency,” Lance Jordan, executive director for Waves, said during the Williamson Inc.-sponsored ribbon cutting. “Nonprofits that have been around for a while tend to lose some heat, and this is a way to turn the burner back up.”
Waves moved from its former location near Southeast Parkway and Noah Drive in southern Franklin to 1325 West Main St. There is actually less space in the new location, but Jordan said the agency is getting more bang for its buck, so to speak.
“We found out during the pandemic that people could work remotely and be just as effective,” he said. “So for a nonprofit, it’s always best to spend your dollars wisely. We’re paying less rent to get the same productivity.”
Waves Inc., which was founded in Fairview in 1973, serves individuals through a range of services that includes early learning development, adult residential services, adult day centers, job coaching and employment opportunities. It also offers recycling services to area businesses.
Those attending the ribbon cutting included Waves employees, board members, service recipients, a couple of city of Franklin aldermen and members of Williamson Inc.
George Zubulake, current board president, said he has been involved with Waves for a number of years and is still impressed with how it helps those families it serves.
“As a board member, I’ve been introduced to the challenges a family has to face in dealing with a disability diagnoses,” he said, “but I’ve also been introduced to the many wonderful things that Waves does in caring for these families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.