A Williamson County Schools bus was involved in a minor crash on Tuesday morning which resulted in no injuries.
According to Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner, the "fender-bender" crash occurred when the school bus rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
Five students were on board at the time of the accident, which resulted in no injuries, no citations and no major damage to either vehicle.
