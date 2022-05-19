The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has released an update on their investigation into the March 25 shooting that killed a Franklin man, but they have not yet made an arrest.
WCSO released an update on May 3 on social media but that update had no additional information, simply announcing that the investigation was ongoing.
After several inquiries by the Home Page, WCSO confirmed in an email that they believe that the victim, 49-year-old Sherif Kasis, was targeted and shot inside his Stags Leap home.
On the night of the shooting, WSCO reported that they were searching for an unidentified person of interest who was only described as a man who was wearing light colored clothing, jeans and a hoodie.
WCSO declined to give any additional details on the investigation.
