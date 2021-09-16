A now former Williamson County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for what they allege was his mishandled information in a rape case to "potentially benefit" his friend who was suspected in the crime.
WCSO announced the arrest of 33-year-old John Edward Vande Woude III, of Spring Hill, on Thursday evening after Vande Woude was indicted by a Grand Jury on a charge of official misconduct.
According to a WCSO news release, the TBI began investigating Vande Woude in April at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.
"During the investigation, agents developed information Vande Woude mishandled information in a Franklin rape case to potentially benefit a friend, who was a suspect in the crime," a separate TBI news release, which was also made public on Thursday evening, reads.
According to WCSO, Vande Woude worked was hired as a Detention Deputy in 2017 and transferred to the Patrol Division in 2019.
Sheriff Dusty Rhoades decommissioned Vande Woude and revoked his law enforcement powers in the spring which left Vande Woude working in a civilian capacity at the WCSO until his arrest on Thursday.
Vande Woude was terminated following his arrest, and booked and released on his own recognizance from the Williamson County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in a Williamson County Court on Sept. 29.
Commented