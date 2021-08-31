Williamson County Sheriff's Office Detective Brandon Mills was awarded Deputy of the Month for July 2021.
According to a WCSO news release, Detective Mills was "instrumental" in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting who was later arrested.
No further information about that incident was released by WCSO, but they add that Mills has been a deputy for the past eight years and is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.
Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Detective Mills and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150 to Davis House Child Advocacy Center in Mills' name.
Davis House serves children and their families dealing with sexual or significant physical abuse in Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson Counties.
