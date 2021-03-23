The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced that an inmate in the jail died of an "apparent suicide" while in custody on Monday evening.
The announcement was made in a WCSO news release on Tuesday morning, which identified 33-year-old Coty Wayne Davis, of Fairview, as the deceased inmate.
The news release said that deputies found Davis unresponsive in his jail cell just before 5:30 p.m. and began to issue him aid.
WCSO declined to release any other information about the incident, pending the results of an internal investigation into Davis' death.
According to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, Davis had been arrested on Thursday, March 18, on two drug charges and three motor vehicle charges including driving on a revoked or suspended drivers license.
Last May another inmate died inside of the jail from what deputies called a death by suicide.
That man was identified as 52-year-old Frank Overton Jr., also of Fairview.
As of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the internal report on Overton's death has not been released by WCSO.
