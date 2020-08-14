UPDATE (8 p.m.): The Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested an unidentified man who they said pointed a gun at deputies before he was shot and injured after a vehicle pursuit and crash that led to a manhunt.
According to a WCSO social media post, the incident began when the man crashed a vehicle on Interstate 840 on Friday, and then pulled a gun on deputies before he led deputies, a K-9 and a helicopter on a manhunt that spanned over one hour.
WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said in an email that the crash happened after a vehicle pursuit that stemmed from Rutherford County ended in the Peytonsville-Arno Road area of I-840.
Rhoades said that when the deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, the unidentified man pulled a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the deputies.
One deputy shot the unidentified suspect in the leg, knocking the man to the ground before the Sheriff said he got bak up and ran away.
The unidentified suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment where his condition and pending charges are unknown.
WSCO did not report any other injuries in the incident, and Rhoades said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
Aid was also issued by Williamson Fire-Rescue, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Arrington Fire Rescue, Williamson Medical Center and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): The Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested one unidentified person after a pursuit near intersection of Interstate 840 and Peytonsville-Trinity Road.
Three Williamson County Schools, Page Middle School, Page High School and Creekside Elementary, were placed on lockdown during the incident, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Page Middle School, Page High School and Creekside Elementary have been placed on lockdown while the Williamson County Sheriff's Office pursue a suspect in the area of the school.
According to a message that was sent to parents of students in the schools, an unknown incident took place at the intersection of Interstate 840 and Peytonsville-Trinity Road which sparked the lockdowns.
No other information about the incident is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
