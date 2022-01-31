The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man they said is wanted following a felony probation violation.
According to a WCSO news release, law enforcement officials are trying to find 26-year-old Marquece Cortez Crawford, of Franklin, who is described as a Black man standing 5'5" and weighing approximately 165 lbs.
Crawford is on probation due to a 2018 incident where police said that Crawford fired a gun into a vehicle in Franklin.
Now Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to Crawford's arrest, and police urge that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 615-794-4000 where the caller can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.