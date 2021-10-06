The Franklin Police Department arrested an unidentified 27-year-old person in connection with a fatal shooting of an unidentified 57-year-old man on Reveille Court on Tuesday evening.
According to an FPD news release, the man was shot out side of his home around 5:15 p.m. during a "dispute in his neighborhood" that police have said was not a domestic-related incident.
FPD initially reported that the man had been transported to a local hospital after being "seriously injured" but by 9:20 p.m. police reported that the man had died of his injuries.
"Our hearts hurt for the loss of a member of our community to senseless violence, and we’re praying, especially, for his family," FPD said in the release.
No further information about the incident was immediately available, but FPD said that they are expecting to release the identities of the victim and the alleged shooter, as well as any charges sometime on Wednesday.
