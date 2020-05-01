May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Franklin Tomorrow's May 11 FrankTalks program will focus on mental health awareness and response in Williamson County.
A panel of experts and those working in this area will be part of the hour-long online program. The panel will include Franklin Mayor Ken Moore talking about his Find Hope Franklin initiative. Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner will discuss recent statistics as well as how her department is dealing with response to calls for assistance. Amy Alexander of The Refuge Center for Counseling has been invited to talk about access and need, along with Cindy Siler of Mercy Community Healthcare. Grace Eakin of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network will discuss Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training to be offered online in May to better equip the community in recognizing when individuals may be in crisis.
FrankTalks will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link for the webinar.
QPR training is a free 90-minute training from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Participants will learn about statistics regarding suicide in the state of Tennessee as well as how to identify warning signs and risk factors that may put the people in your life more at risk.
QPR can be thought of as CPR — anyone who is CPR-certified is ready to give assistance in case of emergency until a doctor or more professional help can be reached. QPR is similar in the sense that although no one will walk out of a QPR training as a counselor or a mental health professional, they will be able to give assistance and listen to the person in crisis until more qualified help can be rendered.
Dates for QPR training are May 13 or May 20, with two sessions offered each day. Seating is limited, so organizations are asked to take no more than two seats each. Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-tomorrow-tickets-103956344224.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.