Michael Burgoyne is the head coach for both the Franklin High School boys and girls soccer teams.
Burgoyne's teams are perennial state contenders.
He won a championship in girls soccer with the Lady Rebels in Class AAA in 2011 and duplicated that success with the boys team with state championships in Class AAA in 2013 and 2014.
Burgoyne is a Franklin graduate ('95). He not only influences the Franklin High School students, but also teaches at Hunters Bend Elementary, where he is able to mentor and prepare younger students earlier in their academic development.
Coach Burgoyne has extensive knowledge of the game of knowledge as he has experience with coaching travel soccer at the Tennessee Soccer Club.
Can you share how you manage your time as a teacher and coach?
Regarding managing time as a teacher and coach: Teaching is my number 1 priority; coaching is secondary. However, it can be challenging to keep a healthy balance. There are things that arise during the school day that sometimes pull your attention towards coaching. Inclement weather that causes practice changes and game cancellations are especially difficult during school.
During season, I watch the weather closely and always have “plan b” for last-minute weather-related changes. We also have a great group of parents that help us communicate out via social media any last-minute changes to our schedule. For me, and I think for most coaches, balancing coaching with family time is hard during season.
There are many things outside of practices and games that take time away family time: taking care of the fields, developing practices, watching game film, etc. I do my best to respond to coaching related e-mails and phone calls before going home.
You coach the boys and girls soccer programs. Can you share the differences and similarities of both programs?
Coaching both programs is a privilege. The rules of the game are the same, but there are different approaches to communicating with boys and girls.
Every year I learn something new that helps me be a more effective communicator and coach for both teams. More so than the gender differences, I think each year coaches must adjust to different personalities and player talents.
Coaching is a rewarding experience because it is never the same from year to year; every team has their own identity.
Please share some aspects of soccer that the public isn't aware of.
Soccer is a player’s game. Not only is physical and technical talent important, but soccer is a game where field awareness and critical thinking skills are paramount.
Essentially all 11 players are quarterbacks and field coaches; they must be able to make informed decisions in the game on their own.
When the game starts, it’s up to the players to make decisions and determine the outcome; there are no timeouts. Our role as coaches is to make sure that the players have a training environment that encourages creative problem solving. We set up practices to mirror the challenges players will face in the game. It is a guided discovery method that leads to more effective and free-thinking players.
Also…the score in soccer: the score does not always indicate the way the game was played. You can sometimes play extremely well, have many more shots than the opponent, dominate possession and still end up losing the game. That can be the frustrating part of playing and coaching the sport.
I know your school also strives to groom student-athletes to be well rounded individuals. Please share some of your student-athletes off-the-field successes.
Our current senior classes boast a high GPA, and many work in the community as volunteers. Our boys team [volunteered] at the food packing event for Nashville’s Second Harvest Food Bank on Feb. 15th.
Ben Menko, senior goalkeeper, scored a 35 on his ACT and has 4.73 GPA. He is also involved with Model UN and Science Olympiad. We also have several multi-sport athletes that include: lacrosse, track, basketball, and football.
