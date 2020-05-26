Page High School has a new coach at the helm of its boys basketball program.
Aaron Howard, a former Brentwood, Ravenwood and Independence assistant, has been named head coach of the Patriots basketball team, per a release.
Howard, a 13-year vet, was a 10-year assistant under Dennis King, the Brentwood boys coach who went 92-15 and took the Bruins to three state tournaments and a championship game appearance.
"“No one could be more prepared to take over a varsity program than Aaron Howard," King said of his former assistant via the release. "As a player he had uncommon grit and heart, as an assistant coach he brought energy and creativity to the floor every day, as a strength and conditioning coach he was cutting edge and a great motivator. Aaron was a huge part of Brentwood High’s basketball success for many, many years."
The new Patriots coach graduated from Brentwood in 1997 and has spent time at the collegiate level with St. Bonaventure under head coach Jan van Breda Kolff, who has also coached at Vanderbilt and Pepperdine.
"At St. Bonaventure, Aaron had many responsibilities and performed them with precision and passion," van Breda Kolff said in the release. "He scouted our opponents, compiling detailed reports and strategy suggestions. He designed and monitored the academic program for our players as well as recommended practice and game planning ideas.
"Perhaps Aaron’s best quality was his ability to relate to our players, other assistant coaches and administrators because he was authentic, which will help him excel at Page."
The new Page coach also runs "Coach4Speed," which the release describes as a conditioning program for athletes in multiple sports.
Howard replaces Larry Noe, who went 15-11 last season and 6-10 in the district in his last year leading Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.