The Williamson County Association of Relators mobile food pantry in partnership with One Generation Away in an effort to “wipe hunger off the face of America” starting in Williamson County.
The mobile food pantry will take place at Franklin’s Liberty Elementary School, on Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to a news release, WCAR asks their members to join them in filling up shopping carts and helping families load groceries into their cars from the 15,000-25,000 pounds of food fresh or easily cooked food that will be donated.
According to One Generation Away’s website, Volunteers should arrive at 8 a.m. to sort, bag, and organize food and the distribution will start at 9:30 a.m.
There are no requirements of questions asked of those who receive food.
More information about the mobile food drive can be found here.
