COVID-19 infection rates remain low in Williamson County as the United States surpasses 1 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic just over two years ago.
These million deaths far surpasses the 675,000 recorded U.S. deaths during the 1918 pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu, and are among the nearly 84 million recorded COVID-19 cases nationwide.
"Today, we mark a tragic milestone here in the United States: one million COVID deaths, one million empty chairs around the family dinner table — each irreplaceable," President Joe Biden said in a news release. "Irreplaceable losses, each leaving behind a family, a community forever changed because of this pandemic.
"My heart goes out to all of those who are struggling, asking themselves, 'How do I go on without him?' 'How do I go on without her?' 'What will we do without them?' It’s grief shared by people across all of our nations.
"Around the world, many more millions have died. Millions of children have been orphaned. And with thousands still dying every day, now is the time for us to act — all of us — together.
"We all must do more," President Biden continued. "We must honor those we have lost by doing everything we can to prevent as many deaths as possible."
Biden also announced increased financial support to address the global pandemic response.
In Williamson County, the state is reporting (as of May 7, 2022,) a total of 62,833 cases, 406 deaths and 855 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with low transmission rates.
While county cases are relatively low, public health officials are warning of a possible summer surge, especially in the South, showing that the pandemic is still impacting lives across the nation and around the world.
This follows follows previous comments made by White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci that the US was no longer "in the pandemic phase," comments that he later walked back.
