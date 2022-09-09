Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic
Williamson County Democratic Party

The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. 

The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced. 

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin in 2022.

"Mingle with your fellow Democrats in Williamson County, listen to inspiring speakers, and enjoy a lunch catered by local businesses," the event page reads.

The event serves as WCDP's largest fundraiser with sponsors including Printing, etc., CDR Consulting, and Friends of Bob Britton among others.

Tickets are available online here and more information about the event can be found here.