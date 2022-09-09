The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1.
The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
"Mingle with your fellow Democrats in Williamson County, listen to inspiring speakers, and enjoy a lunch catered by local businesses," the event page reads.
Tickets are available online here and more information about the event can be found here.
