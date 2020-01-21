2020 is a year fixated on the national political scene, but it’s also a year that the Williamson County Democratic Party is working towards continuing to grow their base, focus on the youth of the party, and promote decency under the leadership of the Party Chair Kreis White.
White took over the position in 2019 after running for County Commission in 2018. The Thompson's Station resident described his role as one of support for the diversity of people and ideas that make up the party in a county that White said is continuing to change.
“Holly McCall had been the Chair before and she is really talented, really experienced and people were afraid to follow her because how can you duplicate what she did? I view my role as the Chair that at the end of my two years is for people to say, ‘Holy smoke, anybody can do this.’ All you’ve got to do is empower and encourage people to do what they already know how to do,” White said. “It’s just team building.”
White said that the party experienced a surge of energy after the 2018 elections, an energy that was reflected throughout the country and an engird that he said has continued in the face of national division over the ongoing impeachment of President Trump.
“2018 was sort of a bellweather year for Williamson County Democrats. We had about 20 people run for stuff when it had been 20 years since a lot of people had run and you’ve just got to rebuild a bit at a time and so that was a great start. 2018 was a really big year in terms of county offices and 2022 will be also,” White said. “We had some really really good people who worked hard, but were tired. They worked hard but they hadn’t had much success as Tennessee politically had gone from being a blue state to a red state, and the county party reflected some of that fatigue. In 2018 it got a lot new energy and young democrat involvement and that’s been a big help.”
White said that major issues facing voters in the county include public education, affordable housing and public transportation, all of which are impacted by the growth of the county.
“Locally the thing everybody hates is traffic, but one of the reasons that we have so much traffic is that there is so little affordable housing, so people have to come from elsewhere. We also don’t have good public transportation,” White said. “Why shouldn’t our police officers and fire fighter and teachers and nurses all be able to live in our neighborhood? We want them there, they’re good neighbors if they can afford it.”
White said that the party has something to offer for all voters who are community-focused.
“People who care about public education for their kids, and parks, and safety, and a good hospital are people that I think are going to share democratic values,” White said.
White said that those issues as well as larger national issues like health care were some that were reflected in the recent United Auto Workers strike.
“It’s empowering and it’s encouraging,” White said of the local impact of the strikes and activism. “The county party tried to do a lot to help support UAW workers who were on strike, whether it was bottled water and sunscreen or food. We made a point to raise as much money as we could and bought a bunch of grocery store gift cards as people were waiting on strike benefits to kick in so that they could have groceries. We didn’t ask anything for it, and I hope that they remember that at election time, but it was the right thing to do.”
White said that the increasing population does offer the opportunity for new voters to connect with the party and see that they do have another choice in what is perceived to be a red county in a red state.
“I want to provide an outlet where people that are new, people that are young, people that have been here know that they have a choice,” White said. “I think they’ve got a really good choice.”
In addition to concrete political issues impacting voters, White said that one of his goals is to promote decency throughout the election cycle.
“I think that the overriding goals that we should be seeking is decency, and that’s a little different from civility. You can be civil in a bar fight I suppose, but decency applies to both how you function and then what your objective are,” White said. “I think how you conduct your life as a public servant matters and should matter for both parties.“
White said that one of the strongest parts of the Democratic Party lies in the growing engagement from young party members who he said are both energetic and committed to making an impact.
"They are tireless, they are just doing stuff all the time from party building to team building stuff," White said. "Once a month they're on a Habitat [For Humanity] build or they're doing stuff with other counties to address real needs whether it's hunger or lodging."
“Williamson County has the lifers that are one contingent, a lot of new people moving in though, and then some of the lifers have had kids and they’re three distinctive groups, and I’m really glad to see how all three are a big part of present day Democratic Party,” White said. “A lot of energy.”
More information about the Williamson County Democratic Party can be found here.
In December of 2019 the Williamson Home Page interviewed the Williamson County Republican Chair. Read that story here.
