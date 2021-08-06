The Williamson County Fair returned to the Williamson County AG Expo Park for the first time in two years, bringing crowds of thousands of visitors on Friday night.
A host of local and state government and community leaders participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the fair opening.
That list included Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Senator Marsha Blackburn and State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representative Brandon Ogles, numerous Williamson County Commissioners and members of Williamson Inc., Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews, Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation President Chris Jones.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had the opportunity to get together and do this,” Anderson said. “This is really important for our community. It brings us all together, not just Williamson County, before the nine days of great fun is over, we will see most every county represented here with their car tags and several out of state. It means a lot to our tourism business, but it means more to our community.”
“This is so exciting for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee,” Sen. Blackburn added. “What a great community event, and as the mayor said, it would not happen if we didn’t have such great local elected officials, such wonderful sponsors and these incredible civic organizations and volunteers who make certain that everyone coming through the gates have a great time, and families are going to be able to build memories.”
Mayor Anderson said that his favorite part of the fair is the focus on agriculture and community, which could be seen throughout the fairgrounds, from the pig birthing exhibit to first, second and third place ribbons awarded for everything from tomatoes to quilts and honey.
The fair is also the home to several new rides and attractions, including the Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show, as well as favorites such as the Cyclops and of course a ferris wheel.
"Everybody just wanted to get out, they've been penned up so long, they just wanted to get out and enjoy life so we're just glad to be working," Drew Exposition Road Manager James Graybeal said, adding that last year saw nearly all of their usual 30 something events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think we have about 30 rides here this year, so there's a lot to enjoy," Graybeal said.
The fair will remain open through Saturday, Aug. 14, and will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
The complete schedule for the 2021 Williamson County Fair can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.