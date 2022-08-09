The Williamson County Fair is in full swing and they are still looking for volunteers to work this upcoming weekend.
Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chair Diane Giddens said that the fair is in need of volunteers throughout the upcoming weekend, with about 80 volunteers needed on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Little 1’s Farming exhibit.
Volunteers are required to be 17 or older and will work in shifts and receive a volunteer t-shirt. Student volunteers are able to use this opportunity for any needed volunteer hours for high school or college.
The Little 1’s Farming exhibit features simulated farming activities such as planting and harvesting fruits as well as live animals that children can pet with including horses, chickens, goats and the always-popular pig birthing exhibit.
“They'll help give kids a basket to do some farming, they'll help them pick out the right egg from the chicken coop, so it's not hard. It's just a lot of manpower to make it happen,” Williamson County Fair Board Member and Little 1’s Farming exhibit Chairman Melissa Houck said. “And then some people get to give the kids ice cream at the end of the day. It's fun, everybody's happy, everybody's having a good time.”
Giddens said that the hundreds of volunteers who work in various roles throughout the fair are key to the success of the fair.
“It is a huge opportunity for our community to give back,” Giddens said, adding that the amount of volunteers they’ve had has dropped and remained lower than usual since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Volunteers are the only way we can operate, we won't have one paid person on staff, everyone else works around this fair throughout the year as volunteers so we can't operate without volunteers.”
More information about volunteering at the fair can be found here.
The fair will continue through Saturday, with “Preds Night” on Wednesday featuring an appearance by Gnash and the Preds Energy Team who want to see attendees show up in their Nashville Predators jerseys, hats and other gear.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., Williamson County’s award-winning 4-H Program will showcase the prize livestock they’ve raised all season and raise funds for college in the process with the annual 4-H Livestock Parade of Champions and Expo Sale.
On Saturday, Williamson County's Hometown Heroes will be saluted at 10:30 a.m., and active and retired military individuals will receive free admission with a military ID.
Check out our 10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair here.
