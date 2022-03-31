Fire departments across Williamson County have taken part in statewide mutual aid support in response to wildfires that, as of Wednesday night, have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in East Tennessee and resulted in the evacuation of more than 500 people.
According to a social media post by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, crews have been mobilized from more than two dozen municipal and county fire departments including Williamson County, Ashland City, Chattanooga, Dulap, Hawkins County, Lebanon, Sullivan County and many more.
The collected agencies represent a state special operations response, with participating Williamson County agencies including members of Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Fire and Rescue, Arrington Fire and Rescue, College Grove Fire Department, Fairview Fire, Spring Hill Fire Department and Flat Creek.
According to a TEMA news release from 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the wildfire has impacted Sevier County's Wears Valley near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, damaging some 35 structures and causing at least one injury.
"The Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Highway Patrol and US Forest Service are also supporting the Sevier County wildfire response in deploying aerial firefighting assets to the area, placing assets on standby, and flying reconnaissance missions over the wildfire’s location," the news release reads, adding that thousands of power outages have occured in the fire's impacted area.
It's unclear how long the deployment for Williamson County first responders will be at this time.
