Last month, 18 Williamson County first responders graduated from the county’s first Crisis Intervention Training class, which was put on by the county’s new CIT Task Force and is aiming to change how law enforcement can help citizens in need who are experiencing a mental health crisis.
The 40-hour training included members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, Fairview Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and county EMS, along with non-profit including the Tennessee chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Franklin-based Volunteer Behavioral Health Services and Memphis-based Youth Villages.
The origins of CIT in law enforcement in the U.S. can be traced back to the Memphis Police Department in the late 1980s and has since evolved and expanded across the nation and world.
The topic of mental health care and law enforcement gained renewed national attention during 2020’s historic national protests, and while some criticism of CIT does exist, many departments nationwide are continuing to invest in the trainings, and in the case of Williamson County, the success of the program may hinge on their local partnerships outside of law enforcement.
WCSO Lt. Chris Mobley has spent 24 years in law enforcement, 21 of which have been with WCSO, and serves as the Williamson County CIT Program Coordinator.
Mobley said in a phone call with the Home Page that this first class was composed of 25 trainees, with class sizes intentionally kept small in order to maximize the impact of the training, and they plan to have more classes for officers across even more agencies.
“We preemptively divided up so many spots per agency to make sure that we gave Nolensville, Brentwood, Fairview and even THP slots that they could put their officers in,” Mobley said, adding that having consistent training across all local agencies is key.
“Consistency is a calming factor and it goes really far into deescalating,” Mobley said. “So even though it may not be the exact same face that they saw the last time, the same opportunities that are being offered, the same wordage, and that sense of familiarity helps to calm a person and bring a good resolution to a problem.”
WCSO aims to eventually have about 25-50 percent of its patrol deputies trained in CIT, while other agencies like BPD are looking at training all of its officers as mental health crisis calls have grown over the recent years.
"Last year, Sheriff Rhoades charged us in patrol to come up with training with dealing with persons dealing with mental health crises, because we could just tell from our radio traffic that those types of calls for service were going up and we wanted to get ahead of the game and make sure that we were doing as much as possible to equip our guys and make sure that we provide the proper service to Williamson County when dealing with persons in a mental health crisis," Mobley said.
In 2018, WCSO responded to 169 calls for service that involved mental health issues, including psychological emergencies and threats or attempts of suicide, and that number grew to 213 calls for service in 2019 and 204 calls in 2020.
“So far in 2021, we’re at 152,” Mobley said in mid-November. “Given we’ve only got a couple of months left but hopefully we won’t hit the 200 mark again in 2021, but unfortunately, the holiday season does seem to bring a surge in some of this stuff too.”
With that growth in calls comes a need for law enforcement to better understand and adapt to the situation, and after developing the program over the course of about one year with their private sector partners and with the help of some FPD officers who were already trained in CIT, they’re now ready to implement their knowledge.
The partnership allows experts with experience in areas as post traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries, especially in relation to the needs and support of veterans, or drug dependency be able to offer information to better help those in need.
One of those partners is NAMI Tennessee's, who according to their website, are the “nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to improving the lives of persons living with serious mental illness and their families.”
The organization was founded in 1979 and focuses on education and advocacy.
“We want to assist law enforcement and first responders in giving them some additional tools,” NAMI Tennessee’s CIT Director Kim King said in a phone call. “We try to give them as much education that we can and then we get into de-escalation skills. That’s what the heart of CIT is about, it’s knowing how to talk to people and asking certain questions, and they may be questions that, just from the standpoint and history of law enforcement, that they never thought about asking, so those are just additional tools and then we role play.”
King said that one of the most important parts of the training is familiarizing officers and other first responders with the mental health resources in their own communities so that when they meet someone in need on a call that they can get them to professionals who can help, versus relying on the traditional routes of admittance into a jail or a hospital.
“Dealing with a person in a mental health crisis provides a different challenge because their behavior isn’t out of malice or a desire to do somebody harm, it’s because of other factors, and so in an effort to make sure that we’re going to give the correct response and we’re going to provide the best treatment necessary then having our officers trained to deescalate the situation, to recognize the issues and realize that this behavior is mental health-related and not criminally-related, so the best response is not going to be to put them in a jail cell,” Mobley said, adding that jail — especially without a mental health support structure — can actually do more harm.
“When they get back out they’re just going back out with no help, no programs, no support and so you’re just going to create a cycle,” Mobley said. “This gives us a chance to end that cycle.”
Mental health and mental healthcare itself has seen a shift in public perception with greater acceptance of acknowledging and treating mental health issues, including a new focus on supporting first responders with their own stressors and trauma.
“Law enforcement and first responders are exposed to trauma on a daily basis,” King said. “By providing more education about mental health in general, we also talk about self-care for first responders… It’s as if the philosophy is changing and we are now giving first responders the permission to be human.”
WCSO is also exploring the idea of having co-responders who specialize in mental health respond to secure scenes, something that could be coming as soon as next year, but Mobley said that Williamson County’s needs and ability vary greatly from other areas, especially large metropolitan jurisdictions where different types of CIT or hybrid-EMS teams may be more applicable.
“All of these departments and counties who are implementing this CIT training need to be commended,” King said. “Because they’re wanting to make that change.”
“In the long run,” Mobley said, “investing the time and effort is not only better for our citizens in Williamson County, it’s safer for them, it’s safer for our officers, and reduces recidivism and gets people in the treatment that they need.”
For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, NAMI Tennessee has a toll-free help line at (800) 467-3589 as well as a list of support groups and other resources here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.