First responders from multiple agencies throughout Williamson County responded to this past weekend’s catastrophic flash flooding in neighboring Humphreys and Hickman Counties that killed at least 18 people.
Among those agencies represented in the emergency response was Brentwood Fire and Rescue who were dispatched to Centerville.
“Brentwood Fire personnel removed seven occupants from one house, including an infant,” BFR said in a social media post. “They continued to traverse the flooded areas by both vehicle and watercraft in search of the stranded and missing. Once their assignment was completed in Centerville, they responded to Waverly and assisted with clearing houses and searching piles of debris for missing persons throughout the remainder of their 12-hour operational period. We commend Battalion Chief Scott Ellis, Division Chief Nick Adams, Lieutenant Jacob Lampley, Engineer Jason Pierce, Engineer Zach Scheitel, and Firefighter Justin Rossano for their dedicated service under extremely hazardous and unpredictable conditions.”
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the disaster using both a helicopter and swift water rescue teams which saw the air-rescue six people in addition to crews providing medical assistance.
Williamson County Rescue Squad swift water rescue crews responded on Saturday, but the details of their operations were not immediately available.
The Franklin Fire Department continues to operate in the impacted areas following its deployment alongside some members of the Franklin Police Department.
Additionally, the City of Franklin said in a social media post on Tuesday that two members of FFD are working to establish a victim donation and support center at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
FFD Public Information Officer Jamie Melton said in an email that nine FFD firefighters are assisting in the rescue and recovery operations in Waverly on Wednesday, and said that FFD leadership have been a part of the Incident Support Team that that set up staging, management and logistics of the multi-agency response.
The dawning mission of cleanup and recovery has sparked an outpouring of community support from individuals and organizations from across the region and the state.
One Williamson County resident who knows all too well the extent of the devastation is David Vaughn who served as the mayor of Waverly from 1999-20015.
Vaughn now lives in Franklin and said in a phone call that the damage and loss of life eclipsed the damage seen in the 2010 flood that rocked Middle Tennessee, adding that he was in Franklin at the time of the storm, but has since been to the impacted area.
"I went through the 2010 flood when I was mayor so I have some experience, but nothing, nothing like what has happened this time," Vaughn said. "The pictures and the video just don't really give you a feel of how bad it really is."
Vaughn said that seeing the outpouring of support and aid from both surrounding first responder agencies and community members at large has been "unbelievable," noting that people have already dug into their own pockets and are donating thousands of dollars in money and supplies.
Vaughn recalled Waverly's history with disaster when in 1978 a train carrying a liquid propane exploded destroying much of the same section of Waverly and killed 16 people and injured nearly 100.
"Waverly has had it's share of disasters but we come back strong — we support each other," Vaughn said.
In addition to the neighborhoods and churches who have begun collecting money, food and supplies for those in need, dozens of non-profit community organizations are helping those who have the means to give a place to contact and contribute.
Those wishing to make monetary donations can do so through the United Way of Humphreys County who are collecting money through a texting campaign.
According to the Nashville Scene, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated its Emergency Response Fund, and the Community Resource Center and American Red Cross are taking donations of items in lieu of monetary donations.
The Waverly Department of Public Safety is also encouraging anyone who wants to help with cleanup and recover to call (931)888-8011 or (931)888-8012.
On Monday, the White House announced that a Federal Disaster Declaration has been approved in order to ramp up federal aid to those impacted by the historic flooding.
According to that announcement, residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
