Several hundred Republican supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Saturday morning for one of several “Stop the Steal” rallies that popped up across the country, taking place just after the Associated Press projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
The rally was already scheduled before the announcement that saw other news networks follow suit in reporting that Biden had surpassed the needed 270 electoral college votes to win, while the final votes are still being tallied in some states.
This news added more frustration and passion to the crowd, many of whom wore Trump-themed or American-themed apparel or held signs with slogans like “stop the steal” or “America is NOT a Banana Republic."
The gathering featured short speeches from Tenn. State Sen. Mark Pody, Hamilton Flourishing VP of Communications and Community Engagement Patrick Hampton, a Chattanooga-based conservative think tank, and others, who spoke about what the President’s supporters have alleged was voter fraud that led to President Trump’s electoral loss
Forbes published a story that compiled and debunked a variety of claims, claims which have been questioned or disputed by many serious news outlets, and as Fox News reported, some Republican leaders have spoken out against the fraud claims
Fox News faced the wrath of the crowd on Saturday as chants broke out against the conservative network that some voters said had betrayed the President by the network citing the need of evidence to validate the President’s claims.
'Passion' of the Crowd
Near the beginning of event a small group of counter-protesters made their way through the crowd, chanting slogans like “Black Lives Matter” and openly celebrating Trump’s election loss.
This was met with anger from some in the crowd with one Trump supporter swinging an American flag at counter-protestors, hitting one of them with the flag pole but not causing any injury.
Other people from the crowd tried to stop the woman who stood out among the heated and aggressive confrontations between the rally go-ers and the group of protestors, most of which consisted of shouting matches.
At one point a lady approached two of the counter-protestors who were being shouted down by the crowd and came in close to speak to them, urging Trump’s supporters to calm the tensions.
That lady was Williamson County Republican Party Chairwoman Cheryl Brown, who entered into a dialogue with some of the counter-protestors, while urging both sides to keep the gathering peaceful.
Brown then stepped in between two women holding “Stop the Steal” signs and a lone counter-protester who was being challenged by the two women.
During this interaction a chant of “Back the Blue” rang out through the crowd and the two unidentified sign-wielding women turned their aggression towards the counter-protestor, demanding that she recite the chant.
Brown again tried to calm down the situation which led to the two women to aggressively demand that Brown herself recite the chant, to which Brown replied, “I’m a Republican.”
Her brief attempts to convince the women that she was in fact a supporter of the Republican Party and of the president were met with scoffs, eventually calling Brown “a fraud.”
Brown shook her head and minutes later took the mic to speak to the crowd, as the two women realized that the now the speaker is who they just yelled at for protecting a counter-protestor.
“I have a message for you from [Sen.] Marsha [Blackburn], I spoke with her yesterday, she tried to get her today, but let me tell you,” Brown said. “She has said that she is working very hard towards what is happening and she is working very hard with the Trump Team behind the scenes.
“She is working about 20 hours a day right now, she and Bill Hagerty, so they are already moving to work with us on what’s happening. Without them having to say exactly what’s going on, you guys know that they need your prayers. They need you to support them because they are working behind the scenes for Donald J. Trump, our president,” Brown said to cheers from the crowd.
Attempts to locate the two Trump-supporting women after the rally for a request for comment on the incident were unsuccessful.
The incident highlights the fragile state of voters and the eroding confidence in the American electoral system, but Brown downplayed the incident in an email, calling it more of an example of passion than aggression from Republican voters
“Republicans believe in our First Amendment right, we believe in open debate and discussion even among each other. Obviously, this election has stored up a lot of passion and our people have worked very hard to get Trump elected,” Brown said, adding that the small group of counter-protestors had an equal right to attend the gathering.
The two counter-protestors who Brown spoke with, who did not want to give their names, said that they didn’t know who Brown was but acknowledged that she was trying to help in the tense situation
“She was genuinely trying to calm things down,” one of the counter-protestors said, adding that they spoke some about his admitted aggression in his protest statements. “I feel that unfortunately this is just the beginning of the real battle. I feel that a lot of true colors are going to start showing."
Several of the counter-protestors had taken part in this summer’s protests at the state capitol.
“It’s going to be weird to see kind of the inverse of what happened this summer, you know, we were out here for 62 days over the summer and it almost feels like this is the beginning of their version of that,” the counter-protest said.
The micro-incidents within the rally may speak just as loud as the rally as a whole to the growing division within the Republican Party.
Faithful Supporters
As previously reported the Williamson County Republican Party shared several messages to their official Facebook page that questioned the validity of the election results, including a message by Cyndi Miller, the Williamson County GOP's state executive committeewoman representing District 7.
"Republican Congressmen and Senators stood in solidarity with him and declared there would be victory for “four more years!” Where is their support today as this election is stolen? Where are the voices of those that have benefited from the hard work and support of our President?" The post reads.
"We The People MUST take a stand for voter integrity. Lawlessness and violence must not intimidate us into silence. The counting of ballots must not be compromised. The time stamping of mail-in ballots must not be compromised. The votes of dead people must not be allowed to remain. The fraud is so rampant from one end of the nation to the other that it can make us as individuals feel helpless. However, this is the time when leaders must step forward. I mean the leaders of our Party, I mean our Senators, our Representatives, our Governors. If you have a leadership role of any kind, your constituents demand that you champion this fight. By nature of the power we have invested in you, it is your sacred duty."
When questioned about this claim by Williamson Home Page reporter Alexander Willis, Miller vaguely cited “videos and testimonials of eyewitness reports and whistleblowers across the country that point to fraud taking place with votes cast, votes being counted, and mail-in ballots,” with no hard evidence provided.
For many of the President’s supporters faith and prayer has become central to their efforts to see him re-elected, with the Saturday’s crowd engaging in a mass prayer for his success, something that has been seen at several rallies before and after the election.
One of those faithful supporters and self-described “prayer warrior” was Williamson County resident Blu Wyatt, who performed a spoken word prayer when former Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones spoken in Franklin.
“I just believe in soaking all of this in prayer. I believe that President Trump is our president and I believe that God will have his way with our nation, and so I’m praying out the things of God right now,” Wyatt said, calling the gathering an amazing moment that she said she believes will usher in an “explosion of hope and joy” across the nation.
“I believe that we all have a vital role in this democratic process, if you know what I’m saying, with prayer, putting things out in the realm of the spirit and doing battle,” Wyatt said. “But I do believe that even if Biden gets the Presidency that Jesus is going to have his way and I believe there’s going to be a mighty revival through the land. I believe people are going to be saved and set free. It doesn’t matter who is in charge because Jesus is on the throne.”
Since Saturday more prominent Republicans have come out in support of the election results, with former President George W. Bush, congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden on his win.
"The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld and its outcome is clear," Bush said.
When asked if the congratulatory statement by the only living former Republican president made any difference on the claims of election fraud that the Williamson County Republican Party has amplified, Brown said that Bush’s statement was simply the opinion of the 43rd President of the United States.
And while the chances of President Trump’s legal actions succeeding or reaching the U.S. Supreme Court dwindle, Brown said that the local party will focus on helping the party as a whole and not necessarily on Williamson County.
“Our first focus is to secure the GA Senate for the Republican Party and take back the house in 2022,” Brown said.
Georgia's senate run-off election was also on the mind of another Williamson County woman, who did not want to give her name, but said that she was awaiting instructions to act as a "poll watcher" across the state border, although she couldn't give specifics on the claim.
Stop the Steal plans to hold a march on Washington on Nov. 14.
