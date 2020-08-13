The Williamson County Government has announced the closure of the county's Judicial Center on Friday, Aug. 14, after someone within the building testing positive for COVID-19.
The Judicial Center, which houses the Williamson County criminal and civil courts, is located at 135 4th Ave South in Franklin.
The announcement was made on Thursday evening and gave no additional details on the exposure, adding that citizens with scheduled business to check the county's website for re-opening information that they said will be posted on Monday, Aug. 17.
