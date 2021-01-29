The world of finance continues to be gripped by controversy as a group of amateur investors have gone toe-to-toe with Wall Street.
Beginning with an unexpected rise in the stock value of the video game chain GameStop, the unprecedented struggle between Wall Street and casual investors has drawn ire from Williamson County figures across the political spectrum, particularly toward the move of consumer trading apps crippling the ability of casual investors to buy certain stocks.
Background
In January of this year, many stock exchange firms were counting heavily on the stock value of GameStop, the video game retailer in question, to continue to drop as it has been for years.
Melvin Capital, a New York-based investment management firm, had invested significant amounts of money into short selling GameStop stocks.
An investment strategy, short selling is a process by which a trader borrows stocks with the agreement to return the same amount of stocks at a specific date. Through the process, the trader sells the stocks immediately upon receiving them, and hopes to purchase the same amount of stocks at a lower price by the time the agreement's expiration date.
Essentially, short selling is betting that the stock value of a particular company will go down, with the trader pocketing the difference in price.
A group on the popular website Reddit known as WallStreetBets caught wind of the amount of investment poured into short selling GameStop stocks, and collectively devised a plan to transfer those potential earnings to themselves at the expense of Wall Street traders: Buy and hold GameStop stocks in droves.
Through this plan, those who dumped money into short selling GameStop stocks would be forced to buy back those same stocks from the members of WallStreetBets and other casual traders at exponentially higher prices.
This process is known as a short squeeze.
GameStop stock breaks ceiling, trading apps restrict use
On Jan. 8, one share of GameStop stock was valued at just under $18. By Friday, Jan. 22, that had risen by more than 260 percent to $65.
It wouldn't be until Wednesday, Jan. 27, that GameStop stock would explode to $347 a share, a 1,569% increase over the price a month earlier. On Thursday, Jan. 28, consumer trading apps such as Robinhood and Webull removed the ability to purchase certain stock altogether, most notably GameStop's.
While casual traders still had some means to purchase GameStop stock, the restrictions left thousands with no option but to sell or wait. While still incredibly high, GameStop stock fell significantly Thursday from a peak of $468 to $264 a share.
With U.S. firms already losing $70 billion on short positions, and many more billions on the line for Wall Street traders, members of WallStreetBets have vowed to hold onto their shares until the short sellers are forced to purchase their stocks at the highest price possible.
"This is a straight-up populist revolt against the system"
Hollywood director, conservative figure and Franklin resident Robby Starbuck, who is planning to run against Nashville Rep. Jim Cooper in the future as a Republican, joined in the thousands of voices Thursday in cheering on the investors as they try to make a statement against what they find to be questionable financial practice.
Calling the incident a "populist revolt" and a "major cultural moment," Starbuck noted that the unprecedented stock frenzy saw figures all across the political spectrum — from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to Donald Trump Jr. — share similar semblances of support, while also condemning the actions of stock trading apps and websites restricting the purchase of certain stocks to regular consumers.
Starbuck, who's directed music videos for Snoop Dogg and Smashing Pumpkins, told the Home Page that he felt the week's stock frenzy was "absolutely the start of a movement," and that such an event was one that could never be undone in the eyes of millions.
"I just have a kind of a permanent smile on my face today because this is just a straight-up populist revolt against the system," Starbuck said.
Regarding Robinhood restricting its users from purchasing GameStop stock on Thursday, Starbuck called it "crony capitalism," and questioned whether collusion had taken place between Robinhood and hedge funds that are heavily invested into shorting GameStop stock.
One such hedge fund, known as Citadel, has been the center of accusations for its relationship with Robinhood. According to the Financial Times, a total of $39 million of Robinhood's revenue in 2020 came from Citadel Securities, a sister firm of Citadel.
Citadel has denied it had any part in Robinhood's decision to restrict the purchase of GameStop stock.
"This was people engaging in a free market to do exactly what the people on Wall Street have done forever, except more openly - the only difference is the people would have benefitted from it, not Wall Street. It reeks of collusion, it reeks of crony capitalism," Starbuck said.
The clash with Wall Street has caught the attention of leaders across the political spectrum, something that Starbuck welcomed with open arms.
"For the left-wing populists, I'm so happy that we're uniting on this issue," Starbuck said.
"People like [House representatives] Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the fact that they're agreeing with people like Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz... it bodes well for this issue being attacked from both sides."
"It's like the point where the proletariat overthrows the bourgeoisie"
Franklin resident Angel Stansberry, a vocal civil rights activist who has helped lead a number of demonstrations during the George Floyd protests, praised the efforts of the amateur investors as well, calling it a "triumphant moment" for the proletariat, a Marxist term referencing the working class.
"I feel like it's an aspect of a larger problem of class and economic inequality; the U.S. has the largest rate of inequality out of all the G7 nations, and this is just another aspect of that," Stansberry said.
"Aside from the inequality based on race and generational wealth, it shows that inequality is not just [based] on gender or race. Classism is still a very big thing here."
Stansberry also shared in Starbucks harsh criticism of consumer trading apps like Robinhood for restricting the purchase of GameStop stock.
"It's so ironic that their name is Robinhood when they're doing just the opposite: they're still from the poor and giving it to the Sheriff of Nottingham, it's the opposite of what it should be," Stansberry said. "Obviously, they're protecting their hedge fund managers."
In terms of why this incident has drawn ire from those all across the political spectrum, Stansberry speculated that because Republicans are "traditionally against big government infringement," limiting access to free markets struck a chord with those of all political ideologies.
"I think the inequality issue has been something that's been taken up by the Democrats, but traditionally, Republicans are supposed to be against big government infringement," Stansberry said.
"So that aspect of it is so glaringly obvious to both parties that they're going to get blowback from both parties. It doesn't surprise me that the pushback is bipartisan."
"There should be a fair and equal playing field for all Americans"
Consumer trading apps' actions on Thursday have even caught the attention of those in Congress, with Rep. Mark Green — who represents Williamson County — signing onto a letter urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to "protect individual investors from market manipulation."
The letter calls the restrictions placed on certain stocks by consumer trading apps "drastic and potentially illegal market access changes," and that these changes "appear to disproportionately benefit large institutional investors at the expense of individual retail investors."
The letter also poses several questions to SEC Acting Chairwoman Allison Lee, such as if preventing the purchase of certain stocks constitutes market manipulation.
"It's something that hasn't happened before"
Part of what has led some to allege market manipulation was the unprecedented move of halting the purchase of specific stocks.
Lipscomb University Professor Julio Rivas, who teaches accounting, finance and economics, said that to his knowledge, nothing similar to Thursday's events had ever transpired on Wall Street before.
"Why this event is getting a lot of attention, especially from people at D.C., is it's something that hasn't happened before," Rivas said. "From what I know, it has never happened, [or at least it's] very unusual."
Jacob Hodges, a financial planner at the Brentwood investment firm Premier Private Wealth, also told the Home Page that he had never seen such targeted restrictions on stock purchases in his years of experience in the industry.
"I would say in my experience, I haven't seen it implemented with the market saying hedge fund traders cannot trade," Hodges said.
"There are built-in circuit breakers into the market; if there's too much volatility or stocks fall too quickly, then the market as a whole will pause or shut down for the day to reduce extreme volatility and dramatic market selloffs. So there's institutional circuit breakers built in, but they're not targeted towards just hedge funds or institutional investors, they're market-wide."
"These types of events are like running with the bulls; somebody at the very back will get trampled"
Grant Stark, the director of research at Franklin's CapWealth, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, said that while he may not have seen a short squeeze quite like the one currently ongoing, such occurrences are fairly common.
"History will never repeat itself, but it does rhyme; there are certainly instances of short squeezes, essentially that's what GameStop is," Stark said.
"We saw that in 2008 with Volkswagen, we saw that a few years ago with a company called Tilray, and so the short squeeze theme will never go away. The difference today is [that] the amplification and speed at which it happened was much faster. Amplified by these message boards, it just created a much quicker fire storm than what we're used to seeing, but the actual technical action is pretty common."
When asked why it appears there to be more pushback on this particular short squeeze from certain media figures and Wall Street traders, Stark argued that he wouldn't necessarily say that there was more pushback than what has been seen in the past.
"I'm not sure if this actually is anymore pushback than we've seen in the past, I think it's all the same theme: We're in a very sensitive time across the board, and any disruption to the norm is going to bring a lot of attention," Stark said.
"When Robinhood decided to shut down their platform from trades in GameStop stock specifically, that's going to draw a lot of attention from regulators. We've seen this play out many times where there's a dislocation on a specific security."
Stark said that he had faith in the SEC to thoroughly investigating allegations of malfeasance, and that were any to turn up, that they would "come to bear and be corrected."
"I think we have to remind ourselves, the SEC has put out two statements so far: they're reviewing if there's any wrongdoing, but largely, markets have functioned as they should," Stark said. "On a long enough timeline, I don't think it's anything more than a market doing what it does; you get these dislocations, and then they correct themselves over a few weeks or months."
Whether or not this incident reflects a double standard in how casual and Wall Street investors are treated, Stark said, would ultimately come down "to the SEC's view on this."
"From my perspective as an investor, if they had blocked us for a particular security or volatility reason, that is up to the regulators, and that works its way through the system," Stark said.
"These are only magnified because people are trying to get on these short-term swings, and if you don't buy just that minute you might miss it. I would say it is also common for platforms to have to gate areas sometimes, and that's even for big institutions."
Stark also touched on what he felt were the dangers of engaging in short squeezes such as this.
"These types of events are sort of like running with the bulls, that's the danger of these — somebody at the very back will get trampled, and that to me doesn't really make sense from an investing perspective," Stark said. "At CapWealth, as value investors, as investors of people's entire life savings, it doesn't make sense to get caught up in this nonsense."
"The start of a movement"
Both Starbuck and Stansberry — a staunch conservative and a progressive leftist, respectively — argued the importance of this event in terms of its historical significance.
Starbuck said that this event would be remembered for years to come, and could very well be the beginning of a new era of change.
"It's not going to be forgotten about, I think it's a major cultural moment that in 10 years, you'll be able to look back and see how significant it was," Starbuck said.
"It's an indicator of a lot of rotten things that people want changed, and they're tired of waiting for the same institutionally corrupt people to pretend they're going to change it when they don't."
Stansberry, whose political leaning couldn't be further from Starbucks, shared in Starbucks recognition of this moment, and called it "the first step" to something much larger.
"Once you let the cat out of the bag, you can't put it back in," Stansberry said. "They showed their cards — it wasn't like it was just one company doing it. It almost seems coordinated, like there's a protocol to follow that if this happens, this is what they would do. I think this is going to set a precedent, I think this is just the first step."
