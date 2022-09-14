The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public's input on future funding for the county's various recreation facilities.
According to a WCPR news release, they are working with local master and site planning firm Benesch to develop a comprehensive Master Plan, which will include several open house meetings for public input on WCPR's current facilities and amenities as well as future growth.
"At each meeting, a series of interactive displays will be set up to gage an individual’s interest in parks and recreation activities and facilities," the news release reads. "WCPR staff members and Benesch consultants will also be available to provide information and answer questions."
Community input open house meetings:
- Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd., Monday, September 19, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., Tuesday, September 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Nolensville Recreation Complex, 7250 Nolensville Rd., Wednesday, September 21, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Thursday, September 22, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
An online survey is also available here.
