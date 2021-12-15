Longtime Williamson County Rescue Squad Chief Todd Bowman retired after 30 years with the department and 20 years as a chief.
According to a WCRS social media post, since Bowman took on the role of Chief, Williamson County's population has grown from 128,000 people to approximately 238,000 people as of 2019 with four additional stations added to the county during Bowman's tenure.
Bowman was named Rookie of the Year when he joined the department in 1991 and took over the role of Chief in 2001, and this month his service was recognized when he was presented with a ceremonial ax and plaque.
During this ceremony, Bowman spoke about his years of service, including his experiences in the 2010 flood, managing two tornado incidents and saving someone from a burning building, as well as his appreciation of the late Chief James Edward "Eddie" House, who died earlier this year.
WCRS said in the social media post that Bowman will continue to serve as a lifetime member of WCRS as well as spending time operating Bowman’s Transmission Shop in Franklin.
