The Williamson County Rescue Squad and Fairview Fire Department responded to a residential garage fire on Friday morning, preventing the fire from damaging a nearby home.
According to a social media post, crews were dispatched to the 5500 block of Pinewood Road at 5:35 a.m. where they found a two-story detached garage on fire with visible smoke.
Emergency crews extinguished the blaze which was contained in the garage, and no injuries were reported.
