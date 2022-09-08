The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening that saw a truck leave the roadway, causing injuries to at least one of the occupants.
According to a WCRS social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to Old Highway 96 outside of Leiper's Fork just before 7 p.m. after a truck with three people inside lost control and went down an embankment.
WCRS said that while at least one of the occupants were injured, that they were "ok" after they were assisted by first responders and paramedics.
"Due to the steepness of the embankment, the SORT team was called to set up a high-angle ropes operation," WCRS said in the post. "Units from several WCRS stations responded to assist with getting the patients safely to the ambulance as well as securing the vehicle for the tow truck to lift."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Fairview Fire, Williamson County Emergency Management, Williamson Medical EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
