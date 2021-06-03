The Williamson County Rescue Squad will hold an open house at Station 24 on Saturday where community members can meet their volunteers, tour the station and more.
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Station 24, located at 2646 Goose Creek Bypass.
The open house marks the first time in more than a year that visitors can tour the station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors can take part in both adult and children’s spray water line demos, touch a truck experience, view two vehicle extrication demos at noon and 2 p.m. and lunch will be provided.
WCRS Public Information Officer Dinah Wade said in an email that this event is a way for firefighters to connect directly with the community they serve, and for that community to connect with the all-volunteer staff.
Since last spring the department has had to take precautions such as limiting the number of firefighters in the station, reducing capacity at training sessions and holding monthly meetings online, but now they’re eager to greet the community in person.
“While having virtual tools is helpful and better than nothing, we have missed being able to host station tours and visit with school groups,” Wade said.
More information about the Williamson County Rescue Squad can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.