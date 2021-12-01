On Monday the Williamson County Sheriff's Office assisted the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Smyrna Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol in the search of suspects following an armed robbery, and now details of that incident have been made public.
According to a Smyrna Police Department social media post, at approximately 11:20 a.m., SPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hazelwood Drive following reports of a carjacking in which police said that three people, later identified as Christian Cook, Cameron Nash and Artavius Lee, surrounded an unidentified man's red 2012 Infiniti G37 car while he was looking in the truck.
Police allege that one of the suspects brandished a firearm before the trio took the vehicle and fled the scene.
Thirteen minutes later police responded to reports of a second carjacking on the 1800 block of Almaville Road where police said that the same group used the same tactic to take a 2019 Infiniti QX50 from another unidentified person.
At 1 p.m. WCSO announced on their social media pages that a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) had been initiated while a search was conducted by deputies, including K-9s and the WCSO helicopter, in the area of Interstate 840 and Pinewood Road, and by 2 p.m. the BOLO had been canceled.
None of the ages or residencies of the three suspects was immediately available from law enforcement, but Cook was arrested by WCSO while Nash and Lee were arrested by THP.
All three were charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of theft.
Cook and Nash were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
Lee was arrested in Henderson County and booked in the Henderson County Jail where police said that he faces additional charges of driving without a license, evading arrest and possession of schedule 6 drugs and is awaiting extradition to Rutherford County.
