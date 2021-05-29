The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing teenager who is believed to have run away on Friday afternoon.
According to a WCSO social media post, 16-year-old Elijah "Eli" Hill was last seen in the McDaniel Farms area between Arno Road and Cox Road.
Hill is a white male who stands 5'11", weighs approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses.
He's believed to be carrying a backpack and lap top computer and may be wearing a red coat.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Hill was still missing, and WCSO detectives urge the anyone who sees Hill or has any information about his whereabouts to contact 911.
