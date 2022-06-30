The Williamson County Republican Party will host its annual Reagan Day Gala on July 16 featuring guest speaker South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
The "United We Stand: A Night with Senator Tim Scott" event will return to Franklin's Marriott Cool Springs hotel with doors open at 5 p.m., a VIP reception at 5:15 p.m. and the main program at 6:30 p.m. featuring dinner, a silent auction and dancing.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
Scott has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013, and is running for reelection in this November's election.
“We are so fortunate to have Senator Tim Scott come to Williamson County and speak to Tennesseans,” Williamson County GOP Chairman Cheryl Brown said in a news release. “We are honored to have him join us, and very excited to hear his inspiring story of overcoming poverty and personal challenges. He had to work very hard for everything he achieved.”
More information about the Williamson County GOP can be found here.
