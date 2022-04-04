Williamson Medical Center celebrated the start of its largest facility expansion ever on Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony that drew more than 100 community leaders.
Some of those in attendance included Brentwood philanthropist Cal Turner Jr., Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, State Sen. Jack Johnson, State Rep. Sam Whitson, Franklin businessman and famed stock car driver Darrell Waltrip, and Franklin resident and country music superstar Luke Bryan.
The hospital expansion will be done in two phases and will include the expansion of the emergency department with the addition of 21 beds, an expansion to the obstetrics department with six new beds, an additional caesarian section room, upgrades to the neonatal intensive care unit and additions to the hospital's behavioral health unit.
The hospital will also see the addition of three news stories to a current three-story tower.
"In that tower, we're going to house a new 22-bed observational unit, 35 critical-care and step-down beds. Today we have 20, we're going to 35, and 72 medical-surgical beds in the tower," WMC CEO Phil Mazzuca said, adding that the new rooms will be about 50% larger than current rooms, and the tower will also have a dedicated heart center and new electrophysiology suite.
Phase two of the project will include renovations to existing facilities.
The $200 million project is expected to see primary construction begin this month and is expected to be completed in 2024.
"Our focus was on improving the comfort, safety and privacy of our patients and their loved ones in a beautiful environment as well as expanding our service-line capabilities," Mazzuca added.
In addition to community leaders, the crowd heard from a former WMC patient, Isaiah Whalum, who spent 53 days in WMC's COVID-19 unit in 2020.
"It is so amazing to be here," Whalum said. "Not only by the grace of God, but because of the wonderful staff here at Williamson Medical Center and the loving care that they provided to me in my recovery."
"Two years later I am still here, and if it was not for Williamson Medical Center, I can definitely tell you that the outcome would have been different," Whalum continued. "So congratulations on this growth, keep pushing, keep striving for the passion that makes this community better."
The WMC Foundation is leading a capital fundraising campaign which will raise $150 million in bond financing to fund the project that marks the largest expansion to the medical facility in its more than 60-year history.
The WMC Foundation has also enlisted the help of Caroline and Luke Bryan in the fundraising efforts. Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group signed on to be the first corporate sponsor for the initiative Monday.
