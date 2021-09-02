Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is currently seeking new staff for 150 open positions according to its website, and is asking the community to consider applying to Williamson County's largest medical center.
Open positions for both full-time and part-time work are available in a variety of shifts and roles, including registered nurses, paramedics, security agents, athletic trainers and more. View below for all roles with open positions.
- Registered nurses
- Paramedics
- Anesthesia technicians
- Security agents
- Athletic trainers
- Clinical coordinators
- Customer service representatives
- Coders
- Cooks
- Technicians
- Medical assistants
- Unit secretaries
- Phlebotomists
- Respiratory therapists
Denny Denhert, a registered nurse at WMC, spoke to her positive experience working for the medical center, and encouraged those interested to apply.
“The thing that’s special to me about Williamson Medical Center is the energy here, everyone you come across has a smile on their face," Denhert said. “You have family you were born into and you have the family you get to choose, and honestly the family I have here at Williamson Medical Center is one I would choose over and over again.”
Employees of WMC receive insurance benefits, paid time off, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and more, per a release.
Located in Franklin, WMC is a 203-bed facility with 22 operating rooms with robotic-assisted surgery capabilities.
To view all open positions, click here.
Commented