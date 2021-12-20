Williamson Medical Center will be hosting a mobile blood drive on Wednesday in an effort to support those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that ravaged much of the U.S. South and Midwest last weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 17, a supercell thunderstorm spawned a number of deadly tornadoes that traveled across five states, leaving at least 90 people dead, 76 of whom died in Kentucky alone.
Organized by the blood bank Blood Assurance, Williamson Medical Center's blood drive will be held Wednesday in the parking lot of Bone and Joint Institute, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"Communities across our region have experienced devastation due to the recent tornadoes, and as a result, blood products are in high demand,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Medical Center.
“We are happy to host Blood Assurance on our campus to help alleviate some of that need. We invite our staff and our community to consider donating blood and giving the gift of life this holiday season.”
Blood supply at Blood Assurance is currently critically low due to both the deadly tornadoes and a general decrease in donations seen during December.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
