Born on Jan. 1 at 3:15 a.m., Yana Yashvi was the first baby born at Williamson Medical Center in 2022.
The parents were presented a special gift basket from WMC in honor of the distinction.
Born weight eight pounds, 13 ounces and 21 inches tall, the new baby is the parent's second child.
“A baby girl, one of the most beautiful miracles in life, one of the greatest joys we can ever know, and one of the reasons why there is a little extra sunshine, laughter and happiness in our world today,” said parents Bhawana Priyadarshini and Kamal Kumar.
“She is born on the birth date of her grandfather’s that is on Jan. 1, whose blessing will always be with her and makes her shine throughout her life.”
The baby was delivered by Doctor Stephanie Dallas with the Womens Group of Franklin, who said she was happy to make the delivery.
"What better way to start the new year than to welcome a brand new bundle of hope and joy into the world?” Dallas said. “I’m happy to have delivered Williamson Medical Center’s first baby of 2022 and am looking forward to all that this upcoming year has in store for us at WMC and Womens Group of Franklin."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.