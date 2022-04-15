Merridee’s Breadbasket has been a staple of downtown Franklin for more than 40 years serving up fresh baked goods, sandwiches and other treats and they’re looking forward to many more years ahead.
Owner Jim Kreider bought the business from founder Merridee McCray in 1994, taking over just after her death following a cancer diagnosis the previous year.
McCray, born Merridee Erickson, grew up on a farm in Minnesota where she baked with her mother using recipes from her grandmother who immigrated to the United States from Sweden in the 1880s.
McCray later studies food business in college and later moved to Tennessee in 1973.
In 1981 she began selling her baked goods in a Fairview log cabin before moving her business to its current Franklin locations in 1983, operating in just a fraction of the current space which was at the time shared by several businesses.
“I'm just amazed that it's been 40 years, because when I bought it in 1994, it was 13 years old. And that seemed like a long time,” Kreider said.
Kreider hails from Lancaster, Penn., and said that he was Franklin exploring the music business when a chance encounter with a real estate agent led him to purchasing the popular restaurant.
“The first thing I had when I visited this place was a slice of homemade cherry pie like, wow, that tastes like when I grew up,” Kreider said. “I remember tasting that thinking I would never have dreamed that I would taste that in a little restaurant in Franklin, Tenn.”
Kreider said that Merridee's has long been a space for the community, a place where friends share a meal and catch up on life, and while Franklin has grown and changed over the decades, that communal aspect is core to their success.
“I've always felt like we've had tremendous love and support from the community, and when COVID first hit, we had customers that went way out of their way to help us in any way they could,” Kreider said, specifically recalling several customers who ordered boxed lunches for local healthcare workers, supporting both frontline workers and Merridee’s, which was facing its own uncertainty.
The challenges of the pandemic impacted all of Franklin’s businesses, restaurants adapting to their own unique challenges that saw an increase in curbside to-go business and an expansion to their outdoor dining area.
“I feel like the restaurants here aren't all trying to run each other out of business,” Kreider said, touting the support of the downtown Franklin restaurant community. “It's like, everybody wants everybody to succeed.”
Merridee’s continues to draw customers in with their homemade baked goods and simple-yet-delicious meals like the favorite original recipe viking bread and newer additions to the menu such as sourdough bread.
“Time has flown and we've continued to grow and add a lot of things along the way that some of the core products that she started with are still our kind of our flagship things with chicken salad. My favorite, the pimento cheese, the ham and cheese crescent, the homemade pies, the homemade cookies, the homemade breads, were all core recipes that were here,” Kreider said.
As the severity of the ongoing pandemic has lessened in the past year, Kreider said he and his staff have worked hard to welcome customers back to a place where everyone can continue to feel at home 41 years later, carrying on the legacy of Merridee McCray and her love of homemade food and the community that gathers around the table.
